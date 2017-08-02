Men armed with crowbar rob Worcestershire forecourt

John Wood

West Mercia police officers are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a petrol station in Great Witley, Worcestershire.

It happened at around 3am on Tuesday 1 August at the Euro Garages site on Worcester Road.

Two men wearing masks and armed with a crowbar are reported to have gone inside the premises and demanded money and cigarettes from a member of staff. Damage was caused to one of the tills and a quantity of cash was removed. The member of staff was uninjured but left shaken up by the incident.

One of the men is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slight build, in his early 20s, with a brown beard. He was believed to be wearing dark blue jogging bottoms and a light grey hooded top with the hood up.

The second man is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in tall, and of slight build. He was also believed to be wearing dark blue jogging bottoms and a light grey hooded top with the hood up but was carrying a multi-coloured checked supermarket-style carrier bag.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Great Witley/Stamford Bridge area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 61 of 1 August.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: