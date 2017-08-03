Kellogg's now offers Nuts & More for on-the-go

Kellogg's is updating its snacks portfolio with a new product for shoppers who want something tasty and packed with fibre to eat on-the-go.

New Nuts & More is made with roasted almonds, Scottish wholegrain oats, coconut flakes and dark chocolate. The 45g bars contain 41% nuts, 5.4g of protein and 3g of fibre. Rrp is 89p.

The launch will be supported by social media and sampling.

