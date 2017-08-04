Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Post offices and c-stores top survey of favourite shops

John Wood · 04 August, 2017
ACS chief executive James Lowman

Post Offices and convenience stores are the nation’s favourite high street shops and services for the third year running, according to the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The survey of UK consumers and local councillors across the UK showed that the top three services which have the most positive impact locally are post offices (1), convenience stores (2) and specialist food shops like butchers and bakeries (3).

The services that people wanted to see more of in their local area were specialist food shops, banks and non-food retailers like hardware and clothing stores.

ACS chief executive James Lowman (above) said: “Despite the continuing growth of online shopping and the range of services being provided for consumers on the internet, it is clear that the British public still value the contribution that convenience stores and local post offices make to communities. The decline in the number of specialist stores like pharmacies, bakeries and banks has been picked up in part by convenience stores looking to increase the range of services that they offer, especially in isolated and rural areas. The modern convenience store sector is now as much about providing essential services as it is traditional groceries.”

The survey findings are part of the ACS Community Barometer report, which also looks at what consumers, retailers and councillors believe should be done to support local high streets.

Reducing the cost of parking charges in local car parks is the top priority of consumers but falls second to last among the list of priorities for councillors who are keener to make investment in public transport and shopping areas, and gain further control over planning regulations.

Retailers believe that reducing business rates should be the top priority, fuelled by increases in rates for many as a result of the 2017 revaluation.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions