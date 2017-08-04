Post offices and c-stores top survey of favourite shops

John Wood

Post Offices and convenience stores are the nation’s favourite high street shops and services for the third year running, according to the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The survey of UK consumers and local councillors across the UK showed that the top three services which have the most positive impact locally are post offices (1), convenience stores (2) and specialist food shops like butchers and bakeries (3).

The services that people wanted to see more of in their local area were specialist food shops, banks and non-food retailers like hardware and clothing stores.

ACS chief executive James Lowman (above) said: “Despite the continuing growth of online shopping and the range of services being provided for consumers on the internet, it is clear that the British public still value the contribution that convenience stores and local post offices make to communities. The decline in the number of specialist stores like pharmacies, bakeries and banks has been picked up in part by convenience stores looking to increase the range of services that they offer, especially in isolated and rural areas. The modern convenience store sector is now as much about providing essential services as it is traditional groceries.”

The survey findings are part of the ACS Community Barometer report, which also looks at what consumers, retailers and councillors believe should be done to support local high streets.

Reducing the cost of parking charges in local car parks is the top priority of consumers but falls second to last among the list of priorities for councillors who are keener to make investment in public transport and shopping areas, and gain further control over planning regulations.

Retailers believe that reducing business rates should be the top priority, fuelled by increases in rates for many as a result of the 2017 revaluation.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: