BP in talks over installing electric chargers

John Wood

BP is the latest oil company looking at installing electric car charging points on its forecourts.

The company is in talks with electric vehicle (EV) makers on partnering to offer battery re-charging docks at its global network of fuel service stations as it seeks to benefit from the move away from diesel and petrol cars, chief executive Bob Dudley told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have discussions going on with a lot of the EV manufacturers to have a tie-up with our retail network for charging,” Dudley said.

Last month Shell and Dutch charging point operator Allego revealed the locations where the first fast chargers for electric vehicles will be installed at selected Shell service stations.

The two companies are working together to install and operate the fast chargers, and the project will include sites at Shell stations in the UK and The Netherlands.

The first chargers are due to open in Greater London and Derby in the UK, and in Randstad in the western part of the Netherlands.

