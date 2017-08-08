Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Acquisition adds to BP / M&S Simply Food sites in South West

John Wood · 08 August, 2017

BP has acquired a forecourt in Devon with the intention of redeveloping it into one of its growing estate of BP M&S Simply Food sites.

Specialist forecourt adviser Christie & Co has completed the sale of Barley Grove Service Station in Torrington, North Devon, to the oil company.

The forecourt, located on the A386, has the benefit of road links with direct access to Oakhampton and Bideford. The site is unopposed, with a good residential catchment providing additional footfall to the site.

The forecourt’s fuel is already supplied by BP and there is a 2,500sq ft Budgens store following an extension and extensive re-fit in 2014.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Catt, acquired Barley Grove Service Station more than 20 years ago and have continually invested in the site during their ownership, enabling both the store and fuel sales to grow significantly.

Christie & Co said that after a brief marketing process that attracted interest from the top 50 independent forecourt operators, BP secured the forecourt for an undisclosed sum.

BP intends to transform the Budgens convenience store into a BP Simply Food Store. Rodney Furnival of BP commented: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Barley Grove Service Station, continuing our expansion in the South West. The site will be closed for approximately six weeks in order for us to bring our BP M&S offer to customers in the local area.”

South West forecourt specialists William Trott and David Morris of Christie & Co brokered the sale. David Morris added: “We are delighted to have acted on behalf of Mr and Mrs Catt, who are now looking forward to their retirement. The forecourt market remains buoyant across the UK with buyer appetite at an all-time high.”

