Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Member of public grapples with armed raiders

John Wood · 09 August, 2017
police tape

Nottinghamshire detectives are appealing for witnesses and information to help their investigation into an armed robbery at a petrol station in Warsop.

It happened at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street at about 7.20am on Saturday August 5, when two men threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

A member of the public who saw what was happening grappled with the robbers to try to stop them leaving, but they managed to get away on foot with a sum of money. The member of the public suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Police officers recovered an air pistol at the scene.

Anyone who saw the robbery or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 5 August 2017. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

BP in talks with vehicle makers over inst...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions