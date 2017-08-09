Member of public grapples with armed raiders

John Wood

Nottinghamshire detectives are appealing for witnesses and information to help their investigation into an armed robbery at a petrol station in Warsop.

It happened at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street at about 7.20am on Saturday August 5, when two men threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

A member of the public who saw what was happening grappled with the robbers to try to stop them leaving, but they managed to get away on foot with a sum of money. The member of the public suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Police officers recovered an air pistol at the scene.

Anyone who saw the robbery or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 5 August 2017. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: