Euro Garages company lodges planning application

A development company set up by Euro Garages bosses Zuber and Moshin Issa, Monte Blackburn Ltd, has applied for planning permission for a petrol station, coffee shop and restaurant on a site north of Wakefield, in West Yorkshire.

The site is east of the A650 at Snowhill, in an area approved for development by the council in 2009, with plans for up to 1,200 homes and 57,818sq metres of employment space, as well as leisure and community facilities.

Development in the area has already begun with Snowhill Retail Park opening this spring, with stores include Aldi, Iceland Food Warehouse, Poundworld, Greggs, Costa, and McDonald’s, and new homes have also been built on neighbouring land.

The planning application by Monte Blackburn is for a petrol station with five pump islands and ten fuel lanes, plus an additional pump and two fuel lanes for HGVs. In addition there would be a drive-thru fast food outlet, convenience store and a drive-thru coffee shop, along with 65 parking spaces.

Planning documents supporting the application state: “It is anticipated that the proposal will predominantly serve passing trade, particularly along the A650, and linked trips with Snowhill Retail Park. It is anticipated that the proposals will provide significant benefit to passing customers, commuters, local employees and local residents.”

Monte Blackburn was set up in March 2016, based at Euro Garages’ offices in Blackburn, and with Zuber and Moshin Issa as its sole directors.

