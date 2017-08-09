Finalists are revealed for the Forecourt Trader Awards

John Wood

The finalists have been announced for the 2017 Forecourt Trader Awards.

Judges have travelled the length and breadth of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to assess all the shortlisted sites from a bumper crop of entries, and have now whittled them down to three finalists in each category.

In addition to being in with a chance of winning the award for their category, one of the finalists will also be crowned the overall Forecourt Trader of the Year.

The awards, the biggest event in the forecourt calendar, will be presented at a ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Thursday September 14.

Winners will receive their awards from popstar, presenter, classical musician and bestselling author Myleene Klass.

Last year the top prize was won by Sewell on the go South Cave in South Cave, Brough, East Yorkshire. Graham Peacock, the recently retired chief executive of Top 50 Indie MRH, won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Applegreen’s chief executive and chief operations officer, Bob Etchingham and Jo Barrett, picked up the Gulf Special Recognition Award, supported by the event’s principal sponsor Certas Energy, following an online vote by the readers of Forecourt Trader.

To see the list of the finalists go to www.forecourttraderawards.co.uk/2017-finalists/

To register your vote in the Special Recognition Award go to www.forecourttraderawards.co.uk/special-recognition-award/

and to book tickets for the event go to www.forecourttraderawards.co.uk/attend/

