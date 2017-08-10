Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

HMRC wins confiscation order for all of fuel fraudsters assets

John Wood · 10 August, 2017
HMRC logo

A Blackburn petrol station owner, who was jailed for selling hundreds of thousands of litres of illegal diesel to motorists, has been ordered to repay £133,660 in stolen taxes.

Nawaz Jan Virmani, 54, was caught by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers with 2,843 litres of illegal laundered diesel stored at his Shadsworth Road Service Station in June 2013.

An HMRC investigation into his business records revealed fake invoices for 212,450 litres of fuel and no legitimate paperwork for a further 126,791 litres. In February 2016, Virmani was jailed for 16 months for the fuel fraud.

This week he was ordered to pay back the stolen taxes within three months, or face a further 15 months in jail.

The court ruled Virmani benefited by £247,590.57 from the fraud and ordered the confiscation of his current assets worth £133,660.41. HMRC found he had:

• 50% share in Shadsworth Road Service Station, on Shadsworth Road, Blackburn, valued at £125,000;

• a freehold title of a house Troon Avenue, Blackburn, equity valued at £640.41;

• 2% share in Jans Conference Centre, Higher Audley Street, Blackburn, valued at £7,000;

• 150 Rolls Royce shares valued at £1,020; and

• a personal pension that will be worth about £40,000 in 2018.

Debbie Porter, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Virmani was jailed for a serious tax fraud and now he has been stripped of everything he has. He is paying the price for trading illegally. We are committed to creating a level playing field for all businesses and stop criminals from undermining the UK economy.

“HMRC is determined to recover money stolen from UK taxpayers. Public funds are crucially important so if you suspect someone of tax fraud report it on 0800 788887 and help us.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Finalists are revealed for the Forecourt...

Acquisition adds to BP / M&S Simply Food...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions