Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Car dealers welcome Treasury review of card fees

John Wood · 11 August, 2017

The National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK, has welcomed indications that HM Treasury will review the issue of debit card charges, and how they are affecting their industry.

The EU Interchange Fee Regulation (IFR), which took effect throughout 2015 and 2016, imposed a new structure for fees charged by card processing companies. Debit cards fixed per transaction fees were replaced by percentage fees similar to credit cards’ ones. At the same time, the 50p cap on debit card payments was removed.

Sue Robinson, director of the NFDA, explained: “The NFDA has previously highlighted that with the focus of the new system placed on value, rather than volume of transactions, the new system is negatively affecting some industries more than others. Businesses trading in high value goods, such as cars, are facing significant extra costs which are difficult to absorb.”

NFDA wrote to HM Treasury in July to outline the impact that the increase in debit card fees is having on its members, and has just received the response.

Robinson said: “It is extremely positive to see that following our persistent efforts HM Treasury has acknowledged the impact that debit card charges are having on the retail automotive industry and confirmed that they will review the issue over the coming months.”

“It is encouraging to see that HM Treasury has recognised the importance of the franchised retail automotive industry and that the Government is ‘committed to supporting important industries, like the franchised dealers sector’.

“NFDA is now looking forward to further engaging with HM Treasury and the Payment Systems Regulatory to help investigate the issue.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Finalists are revealed for the Forecourt...

Acquisition adds to BP / M&S Simply Food...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Euro Garages sister company lodges planni...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions