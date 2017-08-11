Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Motorcycle sales continue on a downward trend

John Wood · 11 August, 2017
Honda motorbike

Demand for motorcycles continued its downward trend in July – marking seven consecutive months of decline in the market, according to the latest statistics from the Motor Cycle Industry Association.

Registrations in July fell by –13.8%, with the total number of bikes being sold year-to-date down to 66,423 – a reduction of almost 11,000 units compared to the same period last year.

Sue Robinson, director of the National Motorcycle Dealers Association (NMDA), which represents motorcycle retailers across the UK, said: “With the summer weather upon us in July, bike sales are typically high - with riders keen to make the most of the good weather.

“Sales of all bikes up to 650cc were down year-to-date in June, however, the 51-125cc machines suffered the most significant decline of 30.7%, and 32.3% for the year so far.”

In July, Honda registered 1,742 new bikes, Yamaha sold 1,588, followed by Triumph with 735 machines registered.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Finalists are revealed for the Forecourt...

Acquisition adds to BP / M&S Simply Food...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Euro Garages sister company lodges planni...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Call for funding equality for hydrogen an...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions