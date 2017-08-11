Motorcycle sales continue on a downward trend

John Wood

Demand for motorcycles continued its downward trend in July – marking seven consecutive months of decline in the market, according to the latest statistics from the Motor Cycle Industry Association.

Registrations in July fell by –13.8%, with the total number of bikes being sold year-to-date down to 66,423 – a reduction of almost 11,000 units compared to the same period last year.

Sue Robinson, director of the National Motorcycle Dealers Association (NMDA), which represents motorcycle retailers across the UK, said: “With the summer weather upon us in July, bike sales are typically high - with riders keen to make the most of the good weather.

“Sales of all bikes up to 650cc were down year-to-date in June, however, the 51-125cc machines suffered the most significant decline of 30.7%, and 32.3% for the year so far.”

In July, Honda registered 1,742 new bikes, Yamaha sold 1,588, followed by Triumph with 735 machines registered.

