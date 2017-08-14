Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Applegreen opens its 10th Chopstix restaurant

John Wood · 14 August, 2017
Applegreen site

Applegreen officially opened its 10th Chopstix quickservice restaurant on Monday August 14.

The outlet, which is Chopstix’ 70th outlet overall, is at Midway in the south of Ireland and further cements its two-year partnership with Applegreen.

Bringing 14 full and part time jobs to the area, the new Chopstix outlet will offer travellers the opportunity to enjoy freshly prepared and cooked chicken and vegetarian dishes accompanied by a choice of noodles or rice, all typically served in under 60 seconds.

Max Hilton Jenvey, chief operating officer at Chopstix Group commented: “As our brand continues to go from strength to strength, we have much to celebrate with this new opening.

“Our 70th store, a developing partnership with Applegreen and the opportunity to offer our ever-increasing fan base a healthier, fresher and faster alternative in today’s quick service sector.

“There is undoubtedly much room for us to grow as a brand, and we intend to further build on our partnerships with Applegreen and other leading motorway services providers, to make Chopstix as visible on the nation’s roads as it is in the country’s high streets.”

Now with 38 company owned and 32 franchised outlets, this latest unveiling represents Chopstix’s 12th new store opening of 2017 and marks the continued expansion of the food-to-go brand, which has seen its outlet count double in less than 18 months.

Top 50 Indie Applegreen is expanding rapidly and is fast approaching 100 forecourts in Great Britain.

Earlier this month it agreed a deal for seven sites from fellow Top 50 Indie Carsley Group, including the landmark Wyboston Service Station on the A1, which, with its eye-catching W-shaped canopy, won a Forecourt Trader of the Year Award for the Best Design & Development in 2014.

