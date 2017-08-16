Essar marks Stanlow acquisition anniversary with charity donation

John Wood

The sixth anniversary of the acquisition of Stanlow Refinery by Essar Oil UK has been recognised with a £7,500 donation from the company to the Ellesmere Port-based charity Cheshire Young Carers.

Employees also supported the organisation by raising an additional £1,800 through collections, a sum that will be matched by Essar and brings the total contribution to over £11,000.

Representatives of the charity attended the celebration at Stanlow, to raise awareness among employees and to formally receive the donation.

The chief executive officer of Essar Oil UK, S Thangapandian, commented: “Every year, we invite a local charity to be our special guests at Stanlow.

“Cheshire Young Carers are based close to the refinery in Ellesmere Port, and offer an excellent service to young carers across Cheshire.

“It was our pleasure to welcome them for our Charity Day, and I am delighted that our donation and the fantastic fundraising efforts of our employees will help support the work they do.”

