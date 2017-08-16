Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police issue CCTV pictures after attack on forecourt

John Wood · 16 August, 2017
CCTV of suspect

Leicestershire Police officers investigating a serious assault on a petrol station forecourt have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify and trace in connection with the incident.

On Thursday 10 August a verbal argument took place between two men at the BP service station on Shaw Lane, Markfield. The argument ended with one of the men sustaining a serious leg injury after a vehicle struck him.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and was discharged following surgery to his leg.

Detective constable Mike Steer, who is investigating the incident, said: “The incident took place around 1.30pm last Thursday 10 August, and there were a number of people in the area at the time. We’d like to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with our enquires.

“If you know who he is or have any suspicions about his identity please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1917 Mike Steer on 101, quoting crime reference number 17*341813.

