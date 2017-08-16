Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Security van robbed while it is on Asda forecourt

John Wood · 16 August, 2017
police tape

Three robbers stole cash from a G4S security van on Monday August 14 after attacking it with a hammer while it was parked at a Leeds petrol station.

West Yorkshire Police say the men carried out the attack at the Asda petrol station on Killingbeck Drive at around 12.40pm.

The men are believed to have got out of a black Volkswagen Scirocco car and damaged the side of the van with a hammer, while it was parked up in the petrol station.

They then made off in the vehicle with a quantity of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

A black Scirocco, thought to have been the one involved in the robbery, was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

Enquiries are under way detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the Scirocco being driven in the area around Killingbeck Drive.

Officers would also ask for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170373829. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

