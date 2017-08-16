Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Three men arrested over devices placed on forecourt ATMs

John Wood · 16 August, 2017
police officer rear view

Merseyside Police detectives have arrested three men after a theft from an ATM in Crosby and further offences in the West Midlands area.

At around midnight on Thursday 10 August, an alarm was activated at the Esso Filling Station in College Road, Crosby.

Following enquiries, a cash trap device was found to have been used at the ATM with a small amount of cash taken, and CCTV enquiries identified a blue Vauxhall Astra seen acting suspiciously at the time of the offence.

Officers from Sefton sighted and stopped the car on the M6 southbound. During the stop, five strip devices were found, suspected of having been used in offences.

A 22-year-old man from Swansea, a 19-year-old man from Enfield, and a 26-year-old man of no fixed abode were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and attempted theft.

They were also arrested in relation to offences in the West Midlands area. All three men were taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police Economic Crime Team said: “These arrests should act as a deterrent to anyone considering such a crude method of attempting to steal small amounts of money from ATM machines.

“High-quality CCTV and vehicle enquiries will always allow our officers the chance to identify those suspected as being responsible, working closely with businesses, other forces and our partners. It isn’t worth the risk.”

Anyone with information on theft from ATMs is encouraged to call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.

