Former BP director takes helm at P&H retail arm

John Wood

Palmer and Harvey has announced changes to the senior leadership of its forecourt and convenience store chain WS Retail, which trades as Central Convenience Stores.

Steve Wilkinson, formerly managing director, and Tony Start, formerly commercial director, will leave the business effective from October 10.

Andy Davis, a former trading director at BP, will replace Steve Wilkinson as chief convenience officer on October 2.

Davis started his career at Sainsbury’s, before moving to Circle K, to start his career as a buyer where he finally became buying director.

In 2003, he joined BP as trading director and was responsible for developing and implementing the M&S offer in the UK and internationally, more latterly as BP’s head of European trading.

Palmer and Harvey CEO Tony Reed commented: “Steve and Tony have both made a great contribution to WS Retail. They have built a strong legacy with Central Stores becoming the UK’s fastest growing convenience store chain under their leadership. They depart with our very best wishes.

“Andy has held a number of senior positions across the convenience sector and brings with him a wealth of experience. It is this experience that will drive growth for the Central brand, as we look to capitalise on the opportunities that this market offers.”

In April Central Convenience Stores acquired its 16th forecourt with the purchase of Combe Martin Petrol Station in north Devon, taking its total estate of stores in the south of England to 116.

