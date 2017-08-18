Gang attempts to steal ATM from motorway service area

John Wood

Leicestershire Police detectives are investigating after thieves tried to steal an ATM in Castle Donington.

The attempted theft took place at around 12.20am on 13 August at the Moto Services at junction 23A of the M1, when several men described as being masked were seen trying to gain entry to the location by forcing open a fire exit.

Once inside they attempted to remove a free-standing ATM before fleeing the scene empty-handed shortly afterwards.

Witnesses have described three vehicles as possibly being used by the suspects. A light-coloured Audi, a white flat-bed or pick-up style truck and a white van.

Investigating officer detective sergeant Anna Burton said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages.

“Scenes of crimes officers will carry out a forensic search of the area and we will be speaking to witnesses as we piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.

“If you have any information that you think could assist us with our enquiries we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident number 21 of 13 August.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: