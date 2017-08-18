Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robbers threaten forecourt staff member with a hammer

John Wood · 18 August, 2017
police officer from rear

Staffordshire Police officers investigating a robbery that occurred at a petrol station at Burntwood in the early hours of Saturday morning (12 August) are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened just before 1am at the Esso petrol station on Cannock Road.

Two men forced entry into the store, threatened a member of staff with a hammer, and stole an amount of cigarettes. police

The offenders are described as approximately 6ft in height and were both wearing dark hooded tops and grey face coverings.

They made their escape on foot heading towards either Sankey’s Corner or turning right onto Morley Road.

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: “We’d also like to speak to the anonymous caller who informed us of the robbery.”

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information that could assist with inquiries, should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 56 of 12 August.

