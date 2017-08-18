Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Gulf filling station provides fuel for cars competing in rally

John Wood · 18 August, 2017
vintage cars at Central Garage

Central Garage, the Gulf filling station in London Road, Newport, Essex, provided fuel for a wide range of vehicles competing for the Layer Marney Cup.

On hand to assist with the fuelling were Central Garage owner Jon McGee and his father Tony, who managed the requirements of participants on and off the forecourt.

“It was a wonderful morning for ourselves and our many regular customers who came along to watch.

“Some of the cars were over 80 years old with fuel caps where you’d least expect them,” explained Jon.

“We were very pleased to support the event and bring something different to the village.”

The Layer Marney Cup is a fuel conservation trial based on the original 1914 event, which took place just two months after the start of World War 1, and is now open to latest petrol hybrids as well as the earliest road cars.

The organisers try to include cars from every era and each category is judged on a fuel consumption to weight ratio. At one point during the day, there was a queue of around 20 cars along the London Road waiting to top up with fuel.

Organiser Sheila Charrington, who resurrected the event in 2014, confirmed: “Seventy cars took part, and Gulf once again kindly supported the event with fuels and goodie bags and the participants were blessed with sunshine and a 60-mile route that showcased the beautiful Essex countryside in all its glory.”

The event is run over a carefully selected course, starting from the Gulf forecourt and taking in lunch at the Colne Valley Railway near Halstead, before arriving for afternoon tea and the awards presentation at Layer Marney Tower.

This year’s winner was a 2017 Citroen DS3, with a gallons to tonne ratio of 67.80. Vintage cars such as the 1920 Bugatti T13 and 1931 Rolls Royce Maythorne 20/25 also took part, completing the course at a ratio of 13.43 and 25.74 respectively.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 14 August 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East117.78126.20116.58
East Midlands117.17126.70116.22
London117.7259.90127.04116.54
North East116.9560.90129.14116.15
North West117.36126.64116.53
Northern Ireland116.19122.90115.51
Scotland117.41124.99116.52
South East118.0359.90127.89116.96
South West117.7463.40125.47116.65
Wales117.10127.21116.19
West Midlands117.39126.42116.62
Yorkshire & Humber117.0267.40127.01116.21
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Former BP director takes helm at Central...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

HMRC wins confiscation order for fraudste...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

Former BP director takes helm at Central...

HMRC wins confiscation order for fraudste...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

MRH rolls out pilots for new formats to t...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions