Rontec manages redevelopment of forecourt sites for Sainsbury's

John Wood · 18 August, 2017
Sainsbury's Parkham filling station, Brixham

A new Sainsbury’s service station in Brixham, Devon, on which Rontec acted as development manager, is now open for business.

It is one of three Rontec sites where the Top 50 Indie has managed the redevelopment but then let the site to Sainsbury’s on a long lease.

The Premier Group was appointed by Rontec to build the new Parkham filling station, which features a Sainsbury’s three-pump petrol filling service and convenience store.

Demolition works for the whole of the site commenced during mid-October 2016 and were completed as scheduled within a four-week period.

The subsequent reinstatement works started during mid-November 2016 and the site was recently handed over to Rontec on completion. More than £1m has been invested in the Parkham filling station project.

During the company’s time in Brixham, The Premier Group engaged with the community, showing its commitment to integrating with those in the locality and priding itself on being good neighbours by keeping disruption in the area to an absolute minimum.

The Premier Group also visited Furzeham Primary School, located near the Parkham site, to involve children in a work safe art competition. Year three pupils at the school were encouraged to create images they related to the construction industry, with the results displayed on the site's hoarding panels during the course of the project.

Steve Evans, managing director of the construction division of The Premier Group, said: “Working with Rontec and Sainsbury’s to provide the highest quality construction services is something The Premier Group is very proud of, as it adds to our reputation of repeatedly working with leading companies in the UK forecourt sector.

“This project was very rewarding for The Premier Group due to our engagement with the local primary school. Our company places great value on community engagement, so being involved with the school and showcasing the children’s artwork to the community, while educating them on safety and construction, was a positive part of the project.”

