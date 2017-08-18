Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MRH expands in Channels Islands with acquisitions

John Wood · 18 August, 2017
MRH chief executive Karen Dickens

MRH has expanded its presence in the Channel Islands with the acquisition of two businesses.

Roberts Garages, part of the MRH Group, has acquired Petroleum Distributors (Jersey) Limited (PDJ) and Guernsey Petroleum Distributors Limited (GPD) from their parent company NGI.

MRH said that the acquisition was consistent with its strategy of looking for opportunities to strengthen and develop existing businesses; in this case by integrating with the customer-facing elements of the supply chain.

MRH has had a presence on Jersey and Guernsey for several years, initially as a service station owner and operator and more recently as a branded wholesaler.

Roberts Garages has three Esso-branded service stations on Jersey, together with workshop services. In addition to this, it also wholesales fuel for its own service stations and to key commercial customers.

According to MRH, the deal will result in a stronger and better-integrated business and ensure that PDJ and GPD are able to remain competitive in the Jersey and Guernsey market.

PDJ and GPD employ 30 staff and operate 17 fuel trucks across the two islands, distributing heating oil and road fuel to commercial and domestic customers. They are also a leading contractor in the Channel Islands for maintaining forecourt plant and other similar commercial equipment.

MRH said it was pleased to complement its existing commercial and domestic fuels business on the Isle of Wight where it owns the fuel import facility serving the island. It added that the acquisition was the first step in plans to develop MRH’s Channel Islands presence.

MRH chief executive Karen Dickens (above) said: “This acquisition complements our ambition to increase our footprint and offer the MRH brand to more customers across the UK. PDJ and GPD are both well-established, local businesses where we see potential for growth. We look forward to welcoming them into MRH.”

David Norman, managing director of NGI, said: “Our relationship with Roberts Garages goes back many years, which gives them an excellent understanding of the businesses. We are confident that this takeover by Roberts will strengthen PDJ and GPD, enabling them to prosper in the future and continue to support our customers.”

The acquisition is subject to clearance from the regulatory authorities.

