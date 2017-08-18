Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Christie & Co completes sale of site in South Wales

John Wood · 18 August, 2017
Bryn Gelli Service Station, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

Specialist forecourt property advisors Christie & Co have successfully completed the sale of Bryn Gelli Service Station, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

The forecourt, located close to the Llanelli Scarlets Rugby Stadium, has the benefit of a large residential catchment with a popular school close by. Although there is some local competition it benefits from a busy Post Office with potential to further develop the forecourt.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Seagrave, acquired Bryn Gelli Service Station more than 20 years ago with Mrs Seagrave running the Post Office. Due to other local Post Offices closing, Bryn Gelli has become more popular with locals able to park on the forecourt and use the Premier branded store for their top-up shopping.

After receiving numerous enquiries on the forecourt, the successful purchaser is Vijay Jaganathan, who already owns a Post Office and operates forecourts for MFG.

The forecourt will continue to be supplied by Murco and Vijay hopes to re-fit the shop offering additional services to customers.

Mr and Mrs Seagrave commented: “We are pleased to have sold the business to Vijay who we are sure will develop the business further with the benefit of the Post Office customer base that continues to grow. We are looking forward to our retirement after over 20 years of hard work operating the site.”

Forecourt specialist advisor David Morris of Christie & Co, who brokered the sale, added: “It was great to facilitate the sale with Mr and Mrs Seagrave, to enable them to retire. Christie & Co has been very active in the forecourt market in South Wales this year, having completed on High Noon Stores' forecourts and Ystrad Garage Lampeter, with more deals in the pipeline.”

