Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Palmer and Harvey launches update to online ordering website

John Wood · 23 August, 2017
P&H delivery to a Mace store

Delivered wholesaler Palmer and Harvey has launched an update to its online ordering website.

Retailers will now be able to access detailed product and nutritional information, provided by digital product content provider, Brandbank.

This latest phase of development is part of an ongoing programme of updates to the website.

E-commerce manager Ed Chartier commented: “The latest update is one of a number that will enhance the capabilities of the site, making it easier for retailers to navigate, whilst providing retailers with access to greater information.

“There is a growing trend within convenience for healthier choices, and with the addition of nutritional and allergen information to our site, retailers can equip themselves with more product information to support their shoppers.”

The update to the website is the second to be rolled out this year, with the launch of a linked barcode scanner app in April at Pro-retail 2017.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 21 August 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.2761.90126.24117.13
East Midlands117.6369.80126.49116.66
London118.0355.90127.17117.08
North East117.43130.46116.69
North West118.0254.90126.25117.19
Northern Ireland116.56124.73115.63
Scotland117.89126.26116.90
South East118.5057.90127.13117.54
South West118.2761.90127.28117.09
Wales117.73124.83116.67
West Midlands117.7764.40126.84117.03
Yorkshire & Humber117.6069.90128.75116.88
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Rontec manages redevelopment of forecourt...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with two...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

HMRC wins confiscation order for fraudste...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions