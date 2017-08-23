Palmer and Harvey launches update to online ordering website

John Wood

Delivered wholesaler Palmer and Harvey has launched an update to its online ordering website.

Retailers will now be able to access detailed product and nutritional information, provided by digital product content provider, Brandbank.

This latest phase of development is part of an ongoing programme of updates to the website.

E-commerce manager Ed Chartier commented: “The latest update is one of a number that will enhance the capabilities of the site, making it easier for retailers to navigate, whilst providing retailers with access to greater information.

“There is a growing trend within convenience for healthier choices, and with the addition of nutritional and allergen information to our site, retailers can equip themselves with more product information to support their shoppers.”

The update to the website is the second to be rolled out this year, with the launch of a linked barcode scanner app in April at Pro-retail 2017.

