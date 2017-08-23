Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Maxol adds eating options to site at Clonakilty

John Wood · 23 August, 2017
Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson (left) and licensee Maxol, Western Road Clonakilty, Shane Cantillon

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has added three new eateries to Maxol, Western Road, Clonakilty, as part of a refurbishment.

The latest additions to the station are Abrakebabra, Bagel Factory and O’Brien’s Sandwich Café, to complement Maxol’s own Moreish deli in-store.

The recently refurbished Maxol station follows an investment of €500,000 with the creation of 15 new jobs, which has been a boost to the local area, and will bring total employment to 35 at Maxol,Clonakilty.

The newly refurbished station provides customers with a large comfortable seating area, modern restroom facilities, and includes improved wheelchair accessibility features.

Other facilities include two top spec manual and automatic car washes, billpay facilities, a convenience shop and full off-licence.

The station is operated by licensee Shane Cantillon who said: “This is a really exciting time for Maxol Clonakilty with this investment bringing 15 new jobs to the Service Station along with three new food and beverage offerings to our customers. At Maxol Clonakilty, our customers are at the forefront of our plans, and it is essential for us to consistently meet our customers’ needs. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in the site’s recent developments. We really look forward to welcoming regular and new faces to our state of the art refurbished station at Maxol Clonakility”.

Brian Donaldson, CEO said: “This recent investment of €500,000 in Maxol Clonakilty is part of an overall focus on customers with the refurbishment of nine stations throughout the Maxol network over the last 12 months. Along with our own Moreish deli, we are working hard to provide our customers with even greater choice to meet their ever-demanding lifestyles in a modern and welcoming environment. Our aim is to offer our customers first class friendly service, a great forecourt experience, and a choice of food franchises serving a range of delicious meals and snacks.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 21 August 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.2761.90126.24117.13
East Midlands117.6369.80126.49116.66
London118.0355.90127.17117.08
North East117.43130.46116.69
North West118.0254.90126.25117.19
Northern Ireland116.56124.73115.63
Scotland117.89126.26116.90
South East118.5057.90127.13117.54
South West118.2761.90127.28117.09
Wales117.73124.83116.67
West Midlands117.7764.40126.84117.03
Yorkshire & Humber117.6069.90128.75116.88
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Rontec manages redevelopment of forecourt...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with two...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

HMRC wins confiscation order for fraudste...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions