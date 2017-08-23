Maxol adds eating options to site at Clonakilty

John Wood

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has added three new eateries to Maxol, Western Road, Clonakilty, as part of a refurbishment.

The latest additions to the station are Abrakebabra, Bagel Factory and O’Brien’s Sandwich Café, to complement Maxol’s own Moreish deli in-store.

The recently refurbished Maxol station follows an investment of €500,000 with the creation of 15 new jobs, which has been a boost to the local area, and will bring total employment to 35 at Maxol,Clonakilty.

The newly refurbished station provides customers with a large comfortable seating area, modern restroom facilities, and includes improved wheelchair accessibility features.

Other facilities include two top spec manual and automatic car washes, billpay facilities, a convenience shop and full off-licence.

The station is operated by licensee Shane Cantillon who said: “This is a really exciting time for Maxol Clonakilty with this investment bringing 15 new jobs to the Service Station along with three new food and beverage offerings to our customers. At Maxol Clonakilty, our customers are at the forefront of our plans, and it is essential for us to consistently meet our customers’ needs. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in the site’s recent developments. We really look forward to welcoming regular and new faces to our state of the art refurbished station at Maxol Clonakility”.

Brian Donaldson, CEO said: “This recent investment of €500,000 in Maxol Clonakilty is part of an overall focus on customers with the refurbishment of nine stations throughout the Maxol network over the last 12 months. Along with our own Moreish deli, we are working hard to provide our customers with even greater choice to meet their ever-demanding lifestyles in a modern and welcoming environment. Our aim is to offer our customers first class friendly service, a great forecourt experience, and a choice of food franchises serving a range of delicious meals and snacks.”

