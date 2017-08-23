Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Burglars break into cash machine at Co-op site in Ludlow

John Wood · 23 August, 2017
police tape

West Mercia Police officers are appealing for information after burglars broke into an ATM at the Co-op petrol station on Foldgate Lane in Ludlow.

It is believed that the incident happened between 11pm on Saturday 19 August and 3:45am the following morning.

The burglars forced entry into the premises and targeted a standalone ATM machine. They forced entry into the machine and stole a large amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Detective constable Nia Ward, of West Mercia Police, said: “A thorough investigation is under way and officers are conducting extensive enquiries in order to locate the offenders.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“House-to-house enquiries are being conducted and there will be additional patrols in the area.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 107s of 20 August 2017.

“If you want to give information but don't want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

