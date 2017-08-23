Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

AA reports that pump prices vary by up to 24ppl across top sites

John Wood · 23 August, 2017
pumps

Petrol and diesel pump prices varied by as much as 24ppl on the UK’s busier roads last week, according to the latest AA Fuel Price Report.

They varied from the 107.7ppl at Tamworth supermarkets to 131.9ppl at a motorway service area.

The latest report shows that, across the board, average UK pump prices are back to where they were at the beginning of June, wiping out the reductions of two supermarket price wars that month.

Petrol averaged 116.53ppl across the UK, up from 114.66ppl a month ago, while diesel averaged 117.44ppl, compared with 115.42ppl in mid July.

In mid June, just before the first of two quick-fire supermarket pump price skirmishes that month, petrol had averaged 116.36ppl and diesel 117.34ppl. In between, petrol fell to 114.33ppl and diesel 115.02ppl at the start of July.

The report shows supermarkets maintained, on average, a 4ppl price gap between them and their non-supermarket rivals, although higher wholesale costs from oil’s $46.5 to $52-a-barrel rise since July are still filtering through.

It said the standout feature was the pump price range across the country on busy roads, from 107.7ppl at supermarkets in Tamworth to the 117.9ppl at the Liphook superstore in Hampshire. On the motorways, petrol ranged from 131.9ppl to 116.9ppl.

By brand, although the supermarkets on average still match each other more closely than they used to, Jet stands out as the retailer undercutting the non-supermarket sector by 1ppl on petrol and 2ppl on diesel.

“In the past, a 24p-a-litre price gap between retailers in different parts of the country is what we might have expected between a supermarket serving hundreds of car a day and a rural station refuelling a dozen or so. But this is between retailers with tens of thousands of cars passing by every day,” said AA president Edmund King.

“The most expensive is a motorway service area where most non-business drivers will fill up only if they have to and the cheapest is a sizeable town with two supermarkets locked in a fierce battle for local supremacy.

“With the latter, it gives hope that when wholesale costs start to head down again, spurred on by US shale oil production hitting record levels and the end of the American motoring season, supermarkets will be up for a fifth price war of the year.

“On motorways, though, ridiculously high pump prices tar the image of all retailers on the network, which is clearly not the case for all – and could be remedied with Continental-style pump price transparency.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 21 August 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.2761.90126.24117.13
East Midlands117.6369.80126.49116.66
London118.0355.90127.17117.08
North East117.43130.46116.69
North West118.0254.90126.25117.19
Northern Ireland116.56124.73115.63
Scotland117.89126.26116.90
South East118.5057.90127.13117.54
South West118.2761.90127.28117.09
Wales117.73124.83116.67
West Midlands117.7764.40126.84117.03
Yorkshire & Humber117.6069.90128.75116.88
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Rontec manages redevelopment of forecourt...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with two...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

HMRC wins confiscation order for fraudste...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions