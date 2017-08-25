Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Raim Raiders smash cash machine from its moorings

John Wood · 25 August, 2017
Ram raiders used a stolen agricultural forklift vehicle to smash a cash machine from its moorings and steal it from the BP Totnes Cross Filling Station, in Devon.

The attack was carried out early on Monday August 21, and the wall the cash machine was attached to, as well as the metal poles that secured the machine to the floor, were destroyed.

Later that morning staff had to power-wash fuel from the scene, which had leaked when the vehicle the offenders used was damaged, but the garage was still operational.

A Devon and Cornwall Police representative said: “Officers were notified around 4.20am to reports of a ram raid at the Totnes Cross filling station on the A381, Totnes.

“Offenders have made off with a cashpoint machine from the garage forecourt and in doing so has demolished part of the building.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are under way.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log number 0105 210817.”

