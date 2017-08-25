Man arrested after ATM is blown up on forecourt

John Wood

Police are hunting for a suspect after a cash machine was blown up on an Esso forecourt at Iron Acton in Gloucestershire.

Police officers were called to the garage on Yate Road shortly after 12.30am on Monday August 21.

A 27-year-old man is under arrest after a car left the service station before crashing. The man sustained minor head injuries and an accomplice fled the scene, leaving him in the car.

The suspect was arrested at the crash site. It has been confirmed that the police were not pursuing the vehicle prior to the accident. The man was initially taken to hospital for treatment and now remains under arrest.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said some of the stolen cash was recovered from the car, but the rest is missing.

The garage was subsequently closed for a total of 13 hours, while forensic officers scoured the scene, collecting evidence.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 5217190828.

