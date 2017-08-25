BP/M&S Simply Food opens in Essex

John Wood

A new BP/M&S Simply Food service station has opened in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex.

It has been built at the junction of Burnham Road, Ferrers Road and Willow Grove, on a busy roundabout, and a total of £2.3m was spent on the site.

The development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

The site will be open late and the facilities include an accessible toilet as well as a baby changing facility

Adam Whitehouse, BP district manager, said: “The new store, with the introduction of the M&S Simply Food range, will be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London, and there are now more than 230 in the UK.

