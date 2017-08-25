Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Gunmen flee empty handed after assistant hits alarm

John Wood · 25 August, 2017
police tape

Two armed robbers threatened a woman assistant with a firearm and demanded money in an early morning raid at a Glasgow petrol station.

The 51-year-old was working in the station on Hamilton Road, Mount Vernon, when two men entered and demanded she hand over cash in the early hours of Thursday August 24.

The woman refused and managed to press the alarm at 3.55am, causing the men to run out of the shop empty handed.

The firearm was not discharged and the woman, although not physically hurt, was left extremely upset.

The culprits are described as white, 20-24 years old and of average height and build. Both wore dark hooded tops, one with dark bottoms and the other grey jogging bottoms. They were last seen heading west along Hamilton Road.

Detective constable Alan Evans, of the Community Investigation Unit at Govan, said: “It is vital that we catch these men before they attempt to rob or hurt someone else.

“I appeal to anyone in the area around 3.55am who may have seen these men hanging about the petrol station prior to the incident taking place, or anyone who saw them running off afterwards, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information should contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan via 101 quoting incident number 0375 of Thursday 24 August 2017. Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 21 August 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.2761.90126.24117.13
East Midlands117.6369.80126.49116.66
London118.0355.90127.17117.08
North East117.43130.46116.69
North West118.0254.90126.25117.19
Northern Ireland116.56124.73115.63
Scotland117.89126.26116.90
South East118.5057.90127.13117.54
South West118.2761.90127.28117.09
Wales117.73124.83116.67
West Midlands117.7764.40126.84117.03
Yorkshire & Humber117.6069.90128.75116.88
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

Rontec redevelops sites in deal with Sain...

National Grid suggests that 7,000 super c...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with acqu...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

Rontec redevelops sites in deal with Sain...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with acqu...

Applegreen buys seven sites from Carsley...

EC approves deal for 1,176 Italian sites...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions