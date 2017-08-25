Gunmen flee empty handed after assistant hits alarm

John Wood

Two armed robbers threatened a woman assistant with a firearm and demanded money in an early morning raid at a Glasgow petrol station.

The 51-year-old was working in the station on Hamilton Road, Mount Vernon, when two men entered and demanded she hand over cash in the early hours of Thursday August 24.

The woman refused and managed to press the alarm at 3.55am, causing the men to run out of the shop empty handed.

The firearm was not discharged and the woman, although not physically hurt, was left extremely upset.

The culprits are described as white, 20-24 years old and of average height and build. Both wore dark hooded tops, one with dark bottoms and the other grey jogging bottoms. They were last seen heading west along Hamilton Road.

Detective constable Alan Evans, of the Community Investigation Unit at Govan, said: “It is vital that we catch these men before they attempt to rob or hurt someone else.

“I appeal to anyone in the area around 3.55am who may have seen these men hanging about the petrol station prior to the incident taking place, or anyone who saw them running off afterwards, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information should contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan via 101 quoting incident number 0375 of Thursday 24 August 2017. Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

