Jet launches latest Marketing in a Box initiative

John Wood

Jet has launched its latest Marketing in a Box initiative, with Jet dealers able to choose from seven localised summer-themed promotions aimed at boosting forecourt footfall and customer loyalty across its network.

There is no cost to dealers for participating in any of the promotions.

Jet introduced Marketing in a Box in 2015 to enable its dealers to choose a promotion that fitted in well with their own marketing activity and customer base. It says most dealers who participated in this first tranche of promotions found that the localised approach worked well and had a positive effect on their customers.

Taking on board dealer feedback from its first Marketing in a Box initiative, Jet has improved the existing packages and added new packages for 2017.

Jet dealers can now choose from seven ‘Jet Set for Summer’ promotion packages which include cold and a hot drinks loyalty card promotions, a summer food hamper raffle, a free fuel raffle, scratch cards offering the chance to win varying amounts of free fuel, a car wash loyalty card promotion and an air-freshener giveaway.

Jet’s aim is to make the promotions as flexible and easy to run as possible for its dealers, who can choose when they want to run the promotions between July 1 and October 31.

To help dealers maximise the success of their chosen promotion, Jet has provided sales tools, digital artwork, social media and pump screen content, as well as the prizes or rewards.

Janet Messenger, brand communications coordinator at Jet, commented: “We recognise that our dealers understand their own customers better than anyone else, so our aim with the seven Marketing in a Box packages is to offer our dealers enough choice and flexibility to allow them to adapt or enhance these in their own way to achieve the best results for their business.

“By running the promotions at no cost to our dealers, we’ve seen 84% of our network take part in this year’s initiative, which is fantastic. Flexibility is also key and, as well as choosing which promotion they want to run, dealers can choose when and how long they want it to run for, ensuring the best exposure and avoiding clashes with other promotions in-store or on the forecourt.

“All seven Marketing in a Box packages offer considerable benefits, with our overarching aims being to increase customer loyalty, attract new customers onto our forecourts and increase fuel sales and shop spend.”

The hot drinks loyalty card promotion is one of the most popular choices among Jet dealers. Jim Funnell, owner of Jet Houghton in Leicester, said: “We installed a new coffee machine just over a year ago so when Jet announced the range of promotion packages, we opted for the hot drinks package as we thought it would help push sales up to the next level.

“It’s great having the flexibility to start the promotion at a time that suits you. We started it on July 12 and it’ll run it for a total of 12 weeks. So far, our customers have been very positive about the initiative and are looking forward to being rewarded for their loyalty with a free insulated cup. We’ve definitely noticed some customers coming in specifically for another drink to fill up their loyalty card, and overall I’d say that customers have been enjoying the ‘feel good’ factor.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: