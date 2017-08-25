Symonds Forecourts wins approval for its tenth site

Top 50 Indie Symonds Forecourts has won planning approval for a new site, which will bring its total number of forecourts to 10.

The new to industry site in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, covers two acres and will provide a 10-pump filling station, with projected sales in excess of 6mlpa.

It will include a 4,000sq ft Budgens store and rollover and jet car wash facilities.

There will also be a 2,000sq ft Starbucks coffee shop including the group’s first drive-thru Starbucks.

Symonds Forecourts chief executive Jeremy Symonds said: “This is a two-acre greenfield site off the roundabout on the A370 as you enter and exit the town.

“It is a superb location with many thousands of new homes being built next to new school offices, a new hotel and a new pub.”

Construction is due to start soon and the group is aiming for a spring 2018 opening date.

