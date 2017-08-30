Approval expected for Co-op redevelopment

John Wood

Plans by the Co-op to redevelop a Yorkshire Dales petrol station have been recommended for approval by planners.

Co-op Estates wants to demolish the existing 108sq m kiosk and an empty bungalow at Three Peaks Filling Station, on New Road, Ingleton, and build a new 464sq m ground-floor shop, with offices and storage above together with parking for 19 cars.

In a letter to Craven District Council supporting the planning application, Co-op Estates’ agents state: “As part of the redevelopment of the site, the applicant has identified the requirement to upgrade the existing fuel storage tanks and pumps. It is proposed that these works will be completed at the same time as the redevelopment of the site. Two replacement fuel storage tanks are proposed, which will be inserted at a maximum depth of 3.95m and will be 13.4m in length, and 5.6m in diameter combined. A replacement canopy is also proposed, with a maximum headroom of 5.2m.”

It adds: “The amount of stock and goods currently offered within the store is limited and the proposed redevelopment of the site will improve the existing facilities, back of house operations, and range of goods offered by the Co-op in-store. The provision of a new retail outlet will improve the experience for both customers and staff, and demonstrates the Co-op’s commitment to Ingleton in terms of investment.”

Craven’s planning committee is recommended to approve the plans when it meets on Wednesday August 30.

In a report, planning officers say the new shop would create “an attractive place to work and visit”. They say the increase in noise would not be unacceptable, given the site's location beside the busy A65 and an industrial estate.

