BP/M&S Simply Food opens at Aviemore in Scotland

John Wood

Sixteen jobs have been created with the opening of a new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Grampian Road, Aviemore, on August 30.

Approximately £2m has been spent on the site, which in addition to the fuel and shop includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, a baby changing-room, onsite parking and ATM facilities.

Brian Shirley, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 16 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with four grades of fuel, as well as a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high-quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at the new site will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: