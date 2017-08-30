Violent attacker leaves petrol station worker unconscious

John Wood

Police in Rugby are appealing for witnesses after a petrol station worker was violently assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday (August 30) morning.

A man described as white, with an Eastern European accent, targeted the Gibbetts Cross Service Station on the A5 in Rugby at around 4.30am.

The man, who was wearing a dark flat cap, olive green 'North Face' jacket, grey tracksuit and white trainers, put a member of staff in a headlock rendering him unconscious and subsequently threw him to the ground, before stealing cigarettes, alcohol and a silver Vauxhall Astra car belonging to the member of staff.

Speaking on the afternoon of the assault, detective inspector Paul Thompson, from Warwickshire Police, said: “The garage worker was violently assaulted as he went about his business, leaving him with a head injury for which he is currently receiving hospital treatment.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw the assault or saw someone travelling southbound on the A5 in a silver Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of this morning. We know that the vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision a short time later, close to junction 16 of the M1, with the occupant leaving the scene.

“It is possible the suspect may have been seen exiting an HGV lorry parked in a lay-by near to Gibbets Cross Service Station prior to the robbery, and so we are appealing for lorry drivers who may have given a lift to anyone matching the description of the suspect, or seen them getting out of a lorry, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 49 of 30 August 2017.

If they want to give information but don't want to give their name they can call the Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

