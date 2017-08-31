MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has signed a partnership deal with ChargePoint Services for the roll-out of forecourt electric vehicle charging across its UK network.

The parties believe the roll-out is the first of its kind in the electric vehicle charging market.

MFG is the second largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, with 413 stations. It will host 50kW-plus rapid chargers at its sites nationwide which operate under the BP, Shell, Texaco, Jet and Murco fuel brands.

The chargers will become part of ChargePoint Services’ GeniePoint Network, run and managed by its GeniePoint Platform.

The roll-out is expected to start in November at a rate of about 10 stations per month., although then rate may change dependent on the electricity supply at each station.

MFG chief operating officer Jeremy Clarke said: “We are delighted to be extending our fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand.”

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said: “Electric vehicle charging is now a critical public service, and we are on target to provide the most reliable, widespread rapid charging facilities across the UK for drivers of electric vehicles, backed up by our continuous customer care program.”

He said ChargePoint Services’ GeniePoint Network is the most robust, reliable rapid charging network in the UK, and its high level of functionality enables continuous monitoring of all the chargers on the network to ensure maximum uptime for drivers.

