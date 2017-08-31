Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers

John Wood · 31 August, 2017
Electric charger on forecourt

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has signed a partnership deal with ChargePoint Services for the roll-out of forecourt electric vehicle charging across its UK network.

The parties believe the roll-out is the first of its kind in the electric vehicle charging market.

MFG is the second largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, with 413 stations. It will host 50kW-plus rapid chargers at its sites nationwide which operate under the BP, Shell, Texaco, Jet and Murco fuel brands.

The chargers will become part of ChargePoint Services’ GeniePoint Network, run and managed by its GeniePoint Platform.

The roll-out is expected to start in November at a rate of about 10 stations per month., although then rate may change dependent on the electricity supply at each station.

MFG chief operating officer Jeremy Clarke said: “We are delighted to be extending our fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand.”

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said: “Electric vehicle charging is now a critical public service, and we are on target to provide the most reliable, widespread rapid charging facilities across the UK for drivers of electric vehicles, backed up by our continuous customer care program.”

He said ChargePoint Services’ GeniePoint Network is the most robust, reliable rapid charging network in the UK, and its high level of functionality enables continuous monitoring of all the chargers on the network to ensure maximum uptime for drivers.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East119.32128.20118.47
East Midlands118.76128.87118.15
London119.28129.13118.80
North East118.3460.90129.64118.14
North West118.95128.15118.38
Northern Ireland117.52122.40116.51
Scotland118.85127.23117.95
South East119.47129.00118.82
South West119.3261.90127.21118.59
Wales118.71126.70117.88
West Midlands118.9262.90129.58118.49
Yorkshire & Humber118.63128.69117.94
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers a...

MRH expands in the south west with acquis...

Former Applegreen MD Michael O'Loughlin j...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers a...

MRH expands in the south west with acquis...

BP/M&S Simply Food opens in Essex

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with acqu...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions