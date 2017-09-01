Knifeman strikes at Asda petrol station in north Manchester

John Wood

A staff member was threatened with a knife during a robbery at an Asda petrol station in north Manchester.

Police said a man took cash from the till and fled in an unknown direction after the raid at Harpurhey Shopping Centre at 10.30am on Thursday (August 31).

No arrests have been made and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft 2in, and skinny. He was wearing a navy tracksuit and black and white trainers, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

He added: “We were called to Harpurhey Shopping Centre at about 10.30am following reports of a robbery at a petrol station. One man has gone inside and threatened a member of staff with a knife. He has then taken cash and fled from the scene.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 685 of August 31.

