Esso launches new formula Synergy Supreme+ Unleaded

John Wood · 01 September, 2017
Esso filling station

Esso is launching a new and improved formulation of its premium unleaded fuel, Synergy Supreme+ Unleaded (97 octane).

The new formulation contains friction modifier molecules that help to protect the engine by reducing wear and tear.

Supreme+ fuels also have an enhanced cleaning power compared to Esso’s regular grades, which helps remove more of the harmful engine deposits. This extra cleaning helps to improve engine performance and fuel economy.

To accompany the launch of the new fuel, Esso is embarking on a major UK multi-media marketing campaign.

From 1 September Esso’s campaign includes a new television commercial, radio advertising, and associated forecourt signage. Esso’s creative agency developed the new commercial in the style of a Scandinavian crime drama in which an Esso engineer’s eye for detail helps to solve a case for the detectives.

Like the engineer in its new commercial, Esso is renowned for having meticulous attention to detail in everything it does – including developing fuel formulations that are designed on a molecular level to help improve engine performance.

This eye for detail is also seen in the new Fuel Technology Synergy site branding, which includes consumer friendly LED lighting at the pump already installed at 80% of Esso branded service stations in the UK network.

To accompany the new campaign, a mail-out campaign is being sent to selected consumers, which will enable them to earn extra Tesco Clubcard points when they fill up with Synergy Supreme+ fuels at participating service stations.

