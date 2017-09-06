Shell UK rolls out Budgens partnership to 20 sites

John Wood

Shell UK is rolling out a partnership with Budgens to 20 sites, following its success on four pilot sites.

The new Budgens at Shell stores will sell a wide range of products including fruits and vegetables, dairy, deli, meat and fish and ready meals.

The first new site launched on Friday 1 September in Farnborough, Hampshire, and 19 additional sites will be opened before the end of the year.

David Moss, Shell UK retail general manager, said: “We’re excited to grow our alliance with Budgens in the UK by launching 20 new Budgens at Shell stores. As a result of our retail partnerships, Shell stations are transforming into destinations where customers can conveniently fuel their vehicles, stop for a coffee, grab a high-quality snack, and pick up tonight’s dinner. We’re committed to providing our customers with a retail experience that combines convenience, quality and choice to help make their journeys better.”

Steven Fox, managing director at Booker Group – Retail, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Shell in convenience foods after a highly successful trial. The Budgens brand is famous for the quality and freshness of our offer, which we hope will drive more footfall to the Shell forecourts and mean more sales and happier customers.”

The four pilot sites were: Shell Budgens Broughton (Milton Keynes); Shell Budgens Denham (Uxbridge); Shell Budgens Aston Clinton (Aylesbury); and Shell Budgens Webb Ellis (Rugby).

The further 19 Budgens at Shell locations due to open before the end of the year are: Buckskin (Basingstoke); Martin's Way (Stevenage); Shoreham Airport; Chelmsford; Thurcaston (Leicester); Broadmead (Bristol); Yeading (Northalt); Boship (Hailsham); Wallington (Greater London); Emsworth (Hampshire); Berkhamsted; Shell Slough East; Ducklington (Oxfordshire); Gold Street (Wellingborough); Southam (Leamington Spa); Shell Muswell Hill; Bellegrove (Welling); Welwyn Garden City; and Horsham.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: