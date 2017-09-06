Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Shell UK rolls out Budgens partnership to 20 sites

John Wood · 06 September, 2017
Shell Budgens Farnborough

Shell UK is rolling out a partnership with Budgens to 20 sites, following its success on four pilot sites.

The new Budgens at Shell stores will sell a wide range of products including fruits and vegetables, dairy, deli, meat and fish and ready meals.

The first new site launched on Friday 1 September in Farnborough, Hampshire, and 19 additional sites will be opened before the end of the year.

David Moss, Shell UK retail general manager, said: “We’re excited to grow our alliance with Budgens in the UK by launching 20 new Budgens at Shell stores. As a result of our retail partnerships, Shell stations are transforming into destinations where customers can conveniently fuel their vehicles, stop for a coffee, grab a high-quality snack, and pick up tonight’s dinner. We’re committed to providing our customers with a retail experience that combines convenience, quality and choice to help make their journeys better.”

Steven Fox, managing director at Booker Group – Retail, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Shell in convenience foods after a highly successful trial. The Budgens brand is famous for the quality and freshness of our offer, which we hope will drive more footfall to the Shell forecourts and mean more sales and happier customers.”

The four pilot sites were: Shell Budgens Broughton (Milton Keynes); Shell Budgens Denham (Uxbridge); Shell Budgens Aston Clinton (Aylesbury); and Shell Budgens Webb Ellis (Rugby).

The further 19 Budgens at Shell locations due to open before the end of the year are: Buckskin (Basingstoke); Martin's Way (Stevenage); Shoreham Airport; Chelmsford; Thurcaston (Leicester); Broadmead (Bristol); Yeading (Northalt); Boship (Hailsham); Wallington (Greater London); Emsworth (Hampshire); Berkhamsted; Shell Slough East; Ducklington (Oxfordshire); Gold Street (Wellingborough); Southam (Leamington Spa); Shell Muswell Hill; Bellegrove (Welling); Welwyn Garden City; and Horsham.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East119.32128.20118.47
East Midlands118.76128.87118.15
London119.28129.13118.80
North East118.3460.90129.64118.14
North West118.95128.15118.38
Northern Ireland117.52122.40116.51
Scotland118.85127.23117.95
South East119.47129.00118.82
South West119.3261.90127.21118.59
Wales118.71126.70117.88
West Midlands118.9262.90129.58118.49
Yorkshire & Humber118.63128.69117.94
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers a...

MRH expands in the south west with acquis...

Former Applegreen MD Michael O'Loughlin j...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers a...

MRH expands in the south west with acquis...

BP/M&S Simply Food opens in Essex

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with acqu...

Co-op cuts ATM crime with Smartwater

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions