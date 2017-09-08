Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Metropolitan Police Service trials hydrogen-powered scooters

John Wood · 08 September, 2017
hrdrogen-powered police scooter

The Metropolitan Police Service has launched a trial to test hydrogen-powered scooters, utilising fuel cell technology developed by Intelligent Energy.

In line with the Mayor of London’s work to improve London’s air quality, the Met’s Fleet Services are trialling seven Suzuki Burgman Fuel Cell, zero emission hydrogen scooters.

The trial will last for 18 months and will enable the Met to assess their suitability for the various roles the scooters could perform. On a broader scale, it will also help the police service to understand where this clean technology could be adopted across the fleet in the future.

The hydrogen fuel cell scooters will be used by Police Community Support Officers within the Roads and Transport Policing Command and will be based at Alperton Deployment Centre.

The trial is being run at no cost to the Met, with the loan of the vehicles from Suzuki Motor Corporation. The maintenance and fuel costs will be met by a collaborative project, which is being part-funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). Lead partner of this project is the British fuel cell technology company Intelligent Energy in association with Suzuki GB and Cenex.

Commander Neil Jerome, for Territorial Policing, said: “Being the UK’s largest police service we constantly have vehicles on the roads and therefore it is our aim to make our fleet as clean as we can, while maintaining operational capability.

“We are thankful to Suzuki and our partners and look forward with optimism about this innovative and ground-breaking trial. Through collaborative partnerships and innovative testing such as this, we can gain real-life experience of how we can progress our ambition and create a cleaner fleet that will benefit London and the service we provide.”

Suzuki GB managing director Nobuo Suyama said: “Suzuki are extremely honoured to be able to showcase the Burgman Fuel Cell and gain valuable feedback from this important trial with the Met.

“Operational data from the trial will be gathered and used to support Suzuki zero emission vehicle development programmes.

“Deploying these vehicles into service with the Met marks a significant milestone in the extensive development of this ground-breaking technology. Being able to release the Suzuki Burgman Fuel Cell to the Met has only been made possible by the support of a number of technology partners; including Intelligent Energy, with whom Suzuki has jointly developed the Fuel Cell unit for the scooter.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East119.32128.20118.47
East Midlands118.76128.87118.15
London119.28129.13118.80
North East118.3460.90129.64118.14
North West118.95128.15118.38
Northern Ireland117.52122.40116.51
Scotland118.85127.23117.95
South East119.47129.00118.82
South West119.3261.90127.21118.59
Wales118.71126.70117.88
West Midlands118.9262.90129.58118.49
Yorkshire & Humber118.63128.69117.94
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH expands in the South West with acquis...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

Former Applegreen MD Michael O'Loughlin j...

Company owned site to join network of Ess...

MRH expands in the South West with acquis...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers

BP/M&S Simply Food opens in Essex

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

MRH expands in the South West with acquis...

MRH expands in Channels Islands with acqu...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions