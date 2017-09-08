Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Couple buy third forecourt site in Christie & Co deal

John Wood · 08 September, 2017
Longdale Service Station

Christie Finance has helped a returning client with funding to acquire their third petrol station.

Longdale Service Station, in Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire, is a long-established business with a loyal local customer base and was sold through specialist property advisor, Christie & Co.

The new owners, Mr & Mrs Navanathan, identified Longdale Service Station as a prime opportunity to add to their existing portfolio as they believed the site to be under-trading and providing scope to create additional value.

The husband and wife team already own Carter Lane Service Station and Paddox Service Station and had instructed Stuart Pawelczyk at Christie Finance to arrange funding to purchase the Carter Lane site last year, in a sale also handled by Christie & Co.

David Branch, business agent in Christie & Co’s Nottingham Office, who brokered the sale, commented: “Knowing our client’s individual needs is very important to us. When Longdale Service Station came to market, I was confident that it would sell to a relatively local operator. With the help of Stuart Pawelczyk at Christie Finance, the transaction happened very smoothly, and working closely together with all parties, we had a successful completion.”

With Stuart’s previous knowledge of Mr & Mrs Navanathan, coupled with their strong sector experience, he was quickly able to assess the best options and secure the funding required for the purchase to complete.

Commenting on the deal, Stuart said: “I was delighted to help Mr & Mrs Navanathan again with funding to acquire their latest forecourt. It is always great to work with a returning client and to assist them with their next business step on even more competitive funding terms than before.

“The forecourt sector continues to be buoyant with a large array of finance options available to support acquisition, refinance or refurbishment plans.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.35129.00119.55
East Midlands119.86129.58119.29
London120.5258.90130.58119.82
North East119.7959.90131.08119.43
North West120.04128.44119.52
Northern Ireland118.8763.50127.23118.22
Scotland119.94128.65119.20
South East120.54130.10119.82
South West120.37128.70119.51
Wales119.9059.90126.65119.23
West Midlands120.09129.80119.48
Yorkshire & Humber119.69130.32119.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

