Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Valero rolls out relaunch of Supreme fuel

John Wood · 08 September, 2017
Supreme promotion on Texaco forecourt

Following the relaunch of Supreme fuel across the North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands this year, Valero will be running its “Save 10p per litre on Supreme Fuel” promotion across the remaining areas of its network.

From September 11, the promotion will run across Wales, the South West and the South East for a period of six weeks. It will run across 270 Texaco sites, and during this time customers buying Supreme fuel at participating sites will receive 10 Star Rewards points per litre, which Valero says is the equivalent to a 10p per litre saving.

Regional radio and digital activity will again support the campaign, which encourages customers to “treat your car to Supreme”. The messaging was developed following research conducted by Valero that showed that many drivers have deep affection for their cars – they want to look after their car by treating it to the best fuel available.

Valero says many sites have achieved significant levels of growth as a result of the promotion. Rachael Hockmeyer, whose site Hockmeyer Motors in Sleaford took part in the most recent round of the promotion, said: “The promotion helped volumes of both Supreme grades jump by over 20% during June and July and we’re delighted to see that volumes have remained high during August also.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, commented: “It’s great that the Supreme relaunch will soon have reached the whole of the network. The regional approach gave us the opportunity to test and learn before roll out and created a lot of interest from retailers. We are delighted with the increased Supreme fuel sales generated, as are our retailers.”

Related articles:

Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.35129.00119.55
East Midlands119.86129.58119.29
London120.5258.90130.58119.82
North East119.7959.90131.08119.43
North West120.04128.44119.52
Northern Ireland118.8763.50127.23118.22
Scotland119.94128.65119.20
South East120.54130.10119.82
South West120.37128.70119.51
Wales119.9059.90126.65119.23
West Midlands120.09129.80119.48
Yorkshire & Humber119.69130.32119.35
