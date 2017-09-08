Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy acquires English sites

John Wood · 08 September, 2017
service station at Milbrook Way, Preston

Certas Energy has bought forecourt sites in England for the first time in a deal that will see 13mlpa of retail volume moving to Gulf from Texaco, starting in the next two months.

It has struck a deal with Preston-based Petromex Forecourt Services to acquire two sites, Millbrook Way in Preston (above) and Canal Head in Ulverston, with a third, Harwood Bar, also in Preston, secured on a long-term dealer supply agreement.

Certas said the acquisition signals a step change as the existing portfolio of 26 sites run by Certas forecourt staff are all located in Scotland.

“Year on year we have been growing our business across the UK and this presented a perfect opportunity to create three flagship Gulf forecourts in the north of England,” said Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy. “We plan to implement changes in the next few months to enhance all three sites in what will be largest single investment in COCO to date for Certas Energy and its parent, DCC.”

MacDonald added: “These are high quality forecourts and exciting strategic locations that will enable us to showcase the Gulf brand in the North West.

“We believe that under the Gulf brand we can increase volume by at least another 3mlpa as well as develop and enhance the shop and valeting businesses on site. The sites will look fantastic in Gulf colours and support our growth plans for the region.

“It is fantastic to be working with Gavin and Peter Valentine, two very experienced petrol retailers, who are long-term fans of Gulf, as they look to expand and grow their Petromex business with us.”

Certas Energy currently supplies over 700 locations across the UK, including around 500 Gulf-branded forecourts.

MacDonald said: “We hope that any dealer looking to move from their current supplier to future-proof their business will see this investment as further evidence of our commitment to the sector and provide the confidence for them to trust us with their business.

“Dealers can be assured that development of our dealer offering and the Gulf brand proposition is ongoing to drive new business to Gulf sites and boost retailer margins. We are also interested in acquiring further sites across the country and our team are ready to progress any interest from independents and groups keen to sell or lease their forecourts.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.35129.00119.55
East Midlands119.86129.58119.29
London120.5258.90130.58119.82
North East119.7959.90131.08119.43
North West120.04128.44119.52
Northern Ireland118.8763.50127.23118.22
Scotland119.94128.65119.20
South East120.54130.10119.82
South West120.37128.70119.51
Wales119.9059.90126.65119.23
West Midlands120.09129.80119.48
Yorkshire & Humber119.69130.32119.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Certas Energy acquires English sites in l...

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

Company owned site to join Essar network

Couple buy third forecourt site in deal b...

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

Certas Energy acquires English sites in l...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

MFG to roll out rapid electric chargers

MRH buys fellow Top 50 Indie Chartman Group

Former BP director takes helm at P&H reta...

Certas Energy acquires English sites in l...

MRH opens first Hursts Grab & Go

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with ITM Power - that the government should provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions