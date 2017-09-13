Home · News · Latest News
Bank of England about to issue new £10 note· 13 September, 2017
The new £10 note featuring the author Jane Austen will be issued on Thursday 14 September 2017.
It is printed on polymer and is the first Bank of England banknote with a tactile feature to help blind and partially sighted users. It contains sophisticated security features designed to make it difficult to counterfeit.
A range of educational materials to support staff training is available from the Bank of England at http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/Pages/educational.aspx.
Legal tender status of the current paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin will be withdrawn in spring 2018 with the exact date being announced at least three months in advance.
