Bank of England about to issue new £10 note

John Wood

The new £10 note featuring the author Jane Austen will be issued on Thursday 14 September 2017.

It is printed on polymer and is the first Bank of England banknote with a tactile feature to help blind and partially sighted users. It contains sophisticated security features designed to make it difficult to counterfeit.

A range of educational materials to support staff training is available from the Bank of England at http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/Pages/educational.aspx.

Legal tender status of the current paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin will be withdrawn in spring 2018 with the exact date being announced at least three months in advance.

