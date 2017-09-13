Motorway service station raiders escape with five figure sum

John Wood

Police at Cambuslang in Scotland are continuing enquiries after a break-in at the Bothwell Services on the M74.

Between 2.35am and 3.15am on Monday 4 September, the premises of Roadchef within the service station on the M74 Southbound at Fallside Road, Bothwell was broken into while it was closed. The thieves then forced open a cash machine and made off with a five figure sum of cash.

The three suspects are all described as white males. The first was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, long sleeve top, dark trousers and black trainers; the second had a light coloured tammy hat, black gloves, light coloured hooded top with his face covered with a scarf / snood or similar item of clothing; and the third was wearing a light coloured hooded top, light tracksuit bottoms, light coloured Nike trainers. His face was also covered with a scarf / snood or similar type of clothing.

Detective inspector Colin Campbell at Cambuslang Police Office said: “Although the services were closed at the time of the break-in, there may have been a number of vehicles parked within the car park or utilising the filling station and I appeal to those drivers to review their dashcam footage and contact police if they have any information.

“The suspects are believed to have been in the premises for a considerable length of time and would have made a lot of noise forcing open the cash line machine therefore I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity and may have heard extensive noise or saw the suspects hanging around the area either prior to the break-in taking place or making off afterwards.”

Anyone with information should contact police at Cambuslang via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0426/4th Sept or alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

