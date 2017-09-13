Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MFG buys three companies and adds 17 sites

John Wood · 13 September, 2017
MFG CEO Jeremy Clarke

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is expanding its network to 422 stations with the completed acquisition of four stations each from FW Kerridge and Burns & Co, and an exchange of contracts with fellow Top 50 Indie Manor Service Stations for nine stations, with completion scheduled to take place in early October.

Jeremy Clarke (above), MFG’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to have secured these three long-standing and respected independent forecourt operators. These additional 17 stations are geographically well placed for us and will all fit into our model of offering customers a great forecourt and convenience offer with excellent customer service. We now look forward to bringing these new stations into our vibrant MFG network.”

Macclesfield-based Manor Service Stations was ranked 20th at the time of the last Top 50 Indies in March, with 12 sites comprising six BP, five Texaco and one Shell. Since then one Texaco-branded site at Manchester Airport Terminal one has closed.

MFG will be acquiring nine of the sites – five BP, three Texaco and one Shell.

Two sites – Manchester Airport Terminal 2 (Texaco) and Offerton Green (BP) – and the head office have been extracted from deal and will now be operated by a new company, Manor Retail Group, with Joe Brough as managing director.

Manor Service Stations was built up by Joe and his father Peter. Joe said his father would not have an official position in the new company, but would be on hand to provide the benefit of his 50 years in the business.

He added: “We will be looking to grow the new business in forecourts or convenience retailing, or hopefully both, depending what is available in the market.”

Manchester Airport has announced the terminal two filling station is earmarked for closure to make way for a hotel development. The lease on the site is due to expire in December and after that it will continue to operate on a rolling monthly contract until the hotel scheme receives planning permission.

