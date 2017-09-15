Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
UK Fuels expands network to over 2,250 UK sites

John Wood · 15 September, 2017
UK Fuels CEO Bill Holmes

UK Fuels, the fuel card provider and part of Radius Payment Solutions, has expanded its UK Fuels network to over 2,250 UK sites.

This includes reaching the 550-site mark for fuelling stations for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), making it the largest independent network in the UK, according to UK Fuels.

The company said the expansion of its network is part of its strategy to help customers minimise inefficient route deviation and to prevent unnecessary fuel expenditure. The network has expanded through creating and maintaining relationships with the top independent site groups, grocers and independent dealers to develop a bunker network that offers a variety of quality fuel sites for its fuel card customers.

The network when viewed in e-route, its online station locator, can reduce route deviation and fuel usage. In the last 18 months the network has increased by over 10% and UK Fuels says it is still reviewing locations across the length and breadth of the UK.

Bill Holmes, CEO at UK Fuels, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our network expansion. We want to provide the best service possible and this means providing a variety of products across what is now the largest independent network of fuel stations in the UK.

“We remain committed to growing operations in the UK and developing products and services that work together and help us provide the best offering for our customers.

“It’s certainly a positive achievement for us to reach 2,250 sites and the 550 site milestone for HGV specific fuel cards, and we will continue to expand this further to benefit our growing customer base.”

UK Fuels was launched with a single transaction at a truck stop in Birmingham over 25 years ago and it now processes over three billion litres of fuel a year, as part of a global network of more than 1,000,000 fuel cards across 21 countries.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 September 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.35129.00119.55
East Midlands119.86129.58119.29
London120.5258.90130.58119.82
North East119.7959.90131.08119.43
North West120.04128.44119.52
Northern Ireland118.8763.50127.23118.22
Scotland119.94128.65119.20
South East120.54130.10119.82
South West120.37128.70119.51
Wales119.9059.90126.65119.23
West Midlands120.09129.80119.48
Yorkshire & Humber119.69130.32119.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

