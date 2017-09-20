Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sainsbury's forecourt closed after car crashes into shop wall

John Wood · 20 September, 2017
Sainsbury's Frome collision damage
  (Photo: Frome Fire Station )

A Sainsbury’s petrol station in Frome had to be closed after a car collided with the shop wall, causing structural damage.

The incident, which took place around 2.40pm on Wednesday September 13 at Frome Sainsbury’s, was attended by fire crews. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the call came from staff at the site after a “vehicle pulled away from a fuel pump and collided with the shop wall, causing it to partially collapse”.

The fire service spokesman added: “Shortly after arriving and confirming that everyone was free and clear of the car, we made the vehicle safe and placed a cordon around the damaged building.

“The attendance of a structural engineer was requested due to the damage sustained to the shop.

The driver of the vehicle was left in the hands of paramedics and duty of care for the incident was left with site staff.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman confirmed the site was closed temporarily and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

