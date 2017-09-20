Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Suspected handgun used in robbery at Shell site in Bradford

John Wood · 20 September, 2017
CCTV images released by the police

Following a robbery with a suspected handgun at a forecourt shop in Bradford, detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at around 3pm on Friday September 15 following a reported armed robbery at the Shell Fuel Station on Canal Road. A suspect entered the premises with what is believed to be a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect then made off with cash along Canal Road in the direction of the Ibis Hotel.

The suspect is described as a black man, around six feet tall of slim build. He was dressed all in black and carrying a bag, thought to contain a handgun.

Detective inspector Ryan Bragg of Bradford CID said: “While no one was injured during the incident, clearly this has been a frightening experience for those involved and I am appealing for anyone who has any information, or who can identify the person pictured in the CCTV images to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101 quoting 13170427025.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

